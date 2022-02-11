Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Electromed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

