Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

