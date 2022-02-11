Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chegg, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 183,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

