EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

EQT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

