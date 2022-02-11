Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.28) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,226.22 ($30.10).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,646.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,847.59.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

