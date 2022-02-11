Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $436,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $7.34 on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

