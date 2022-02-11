Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $143.06 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.92 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

