Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $54.81 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

