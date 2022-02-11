Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

