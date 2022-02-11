Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,844,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

