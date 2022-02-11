Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 93.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

