Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $45.17 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

