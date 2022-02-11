EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ENQUF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 45,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.