Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.