EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.14

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.14 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 6186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

