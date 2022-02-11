EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

