Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.88

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
