Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.88

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

