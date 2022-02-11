Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Energizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. 923,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Energizer has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

