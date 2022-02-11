Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

ENR opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

