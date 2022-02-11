ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 20.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell 20.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 1,272,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 287,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

