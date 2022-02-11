Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 886,913 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 886,913 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 2.3% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of FirstEnergy worth $103,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

