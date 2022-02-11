Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 141,332 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,771,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 141,332 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

