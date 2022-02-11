Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $3.17 Million in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of SkillSoft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 1,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. SkillSoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

