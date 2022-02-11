Empyrean Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,220 shares during the period. Denbury comprises approximately 1.4% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $64,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $6,534,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $15,725,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

