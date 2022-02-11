EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. EMCORE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
