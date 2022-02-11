EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. EMCORE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EMCORE by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 830.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

