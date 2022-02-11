Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $2.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 80,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312,900 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.