Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $6,711.26 and approximately $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00087485 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

