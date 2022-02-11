Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

