Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

