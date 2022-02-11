Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
