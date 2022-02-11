Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.