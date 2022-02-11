Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.