Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

EC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,638. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.