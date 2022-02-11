Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129,588 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $198,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

FIS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,594. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.