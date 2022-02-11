Eaton Vance Management Sells 166,874 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,874 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $266,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,230,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,794,000 after buying an additional 739,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $108.14. 92,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,104,701. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.