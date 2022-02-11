Eaton Vance Management Sells 100,864 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.65% of Marriott International worth $314,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $176.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

