Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $513,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,602,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $580.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,826. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.65. The company has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

