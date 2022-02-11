Eaton Vance Management Has $635.96 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,579 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $635,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $170.01. 44,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,297. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

