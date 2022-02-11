Eaton Vance Management Has $227.58 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Boeing worth $227,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.90. 135,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,330. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

