Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.79. 2,450,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.