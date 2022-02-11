Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,268,000 after acquiring an additional 237,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 31,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

