Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

