Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,037. Eaton has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

