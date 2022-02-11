Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Christopher Moore Killian Sells 14,738 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.93. 882,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,420. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

