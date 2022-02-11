EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.56-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.50. 269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,787. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.16. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

