Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 129,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,849. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

