Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 182.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $3,345,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

