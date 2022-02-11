Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $749,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

OVV stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

