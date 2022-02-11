Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Autoliv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

ALV stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

