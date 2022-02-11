Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 158.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.25. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

