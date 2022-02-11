Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of DUOT stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.30.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.