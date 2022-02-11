Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

